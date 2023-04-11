CANDIDATOS ELECCIÓN MUNICIPAL ELECCIONES 2023 MUNICIPALIDAD DE VILLA REGINA VILLA REGINA.
* Compromiso con Regina.
Luis Albrieu candidato a Intendente.
* Somos Unidad Popular y Social.
Guillermo Carricavur candidato a Intendente.
* Nos Une Río Negro.
Nicolás Porrino candidato a Intendente.
* Primero Río Negro.
Jacinto Liebana candidato a Intendente.
* Cambia Villa Regina.
Diego De Turris candidato a Intendente.
* Vamos con Todos.
Hugo Zasiekin candidato a Intendente.
* Unidad para la Victoria.
Lorena Mansilla candidato a Intendente.
* Podemos Proyectar Río Negro
Daniel Bonomi candidato a Intendente.
* Unión Cívica Radical.
Sergio Barreiro candidato a Intendente.
* Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores Unidad.
Norma Dardik.
