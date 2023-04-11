martes, 11 de abril de 2023

CANDIDATOS ELECCIÓN MUNICIPAL ELECCIONES 2023 MUNICIPALIDAD DE VILLA REGINA VILLA REGINA.



* Compromiso con Regina.

Luis Albrieu candidato a Intendente.

* Somos Unidad Popular y Social.

Guillermo Carricavur candidato a Intendente.

* Nos Une Río Negro.

Nicolás Porrino candidato a Intendente.

* Primero Río Negro.

Jacinto Liebana candidato a Intendente.

* Cambia Villa Regina.

Diego De Turris candidato a Intendente.

* Vamos con Todos.

Hugo Zasiekin candidato a Intendente.

* Unidad para la Victoria.

Lorena Mansilla candidato a Intendente.

* Podemos Proyectar Río Negro

Daniel Bonomi candidato a Intendente.

* Unión Cívica Radical.

Sergio Barreiro candidato a Intendente.

* Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores Unidad.

Norma Dardik.

